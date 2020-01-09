Vernon L. (Vern) Taylor

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith."
Vern was born June 29, 1931 in Purcell, Okla. to Alva and Annie (Bebout) Taylor.
Vern's family moved to California in 1941. He was preceded in death by his son Vernon Jr., sister LauraFaye and two brothers Wayne and Bill.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years Ruby (Laird) Taylor; son David Taylor and his wife Katrina; daughter-in-law Karen Uslan; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Judy Taylor and Laura Goebel; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In his late 20s Vern gave his heart and life to the Lord and never faltered in his faith.
Vern graduated from Beaumont High School in 1949 and in 1950 became employed by the Beaumont Gazette.
This began a 52-year career in newspapers and printing.
During those years he was often recognized for his professional excellence.
He received many awards and commendations for his work in design and layout throughout the southland. After a 20-year career at the San Bernardino Sun Telegram, Vern, along with his family started the Taylors' Print Shop in Rialto.
Their business grew to be one of the leading printing establishments in Southern California.
After 35 years in business and 52 years in printing the business was sold and at age 70 Vern retired.
In 2005 Vern and Ruby moved to Highland Springs Village in Cherry Valley. There he was active as vice president of the architectural control board.
Vern loved traveling and has traveled extensively both nationally and abroad.
He loved to fish and for years maintained a separate residence on the Colorado River in Blythe.
Vern also enjoyed the arts and music, architecture, interior design and keeping up with national and international affairs.
He was a past lt. governor of Div. 36 and a life member of Kiwanis International.
Vern went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 4 and was 88 years old.
Services to be held at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.
The service will be followed by a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery in Beaumont.
A luncheon reception in his honor will follow at Highland Springs Village Clubhouse.
Commented