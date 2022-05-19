Sun Lakes resident, Vern Sedig peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 27, at the age of 93.
The eldest son of Iver and Bertha Sedig, Vern was born on Sept. 6, 1928, and he was raised on a dairy farm in northern Wisconsin.
He served in the Army during World War II and moved west in the late ‘50s marrying Josephine Guglielmo. They lived in the San Pedro, and Vern had an auto repair shop and was mechanic for over 40 years.
Upon retirement they moved to Sun Lakes, where Vern enjoyed playing golf. After Jo's death he shared his life with Ann Lind, and they traveled and enjoyed spending time with friends.
He leaves his son Mark (Rebecca) Sedig; granddaughters Erin and Kaylee; sisters-in-law Mary (Mike) Dzida and Rose (Bernie) Lamoureux; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Don (June) and sister Pearl (Art) Wilson.
A memorial service will bed held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1320 W. Williams St., Banning.
