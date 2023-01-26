Vera Elena Garcia-Flores passed on Jan. 11, 2023, in Banning. Vera was born in Arlington, Calif., Nov. 5, 1957.
She was a Banning High School graduate Class of 1975.
Vera and David Flores were married at Canaan Church in Banning 35 years ago.
Vera worked for Hadley’s in the ‘80s and at Baker’s for several years before moving on to Hemet Valley Monument Company in Beaumont.
She was a member of Bosom Buddies at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, Victory Outreach and Eagle’s Haven Men’s Home were she gave support, free haircuts and served as church play director.
Vera gave great support for others dealing with cancer. She used her artistic skills to help various businesses in the community.
She was a member of Eagle’s Haven Lighthouse Ministries in Soboba and a member of Canaan Church in Banning.
Vera was a great homemaker who loved her family, the most supporting mother, and she was friendly to everyone.
She was artistic, loved to dance and had the best green thumb (she loved her yard plants).
She was selfless, willing to help others.
Her family loves her as much as she loved them. “We will miss her,” the family stated.
Vera is survived by her husband Alfonso “David” Flores, son Alfonso Nathaniel Garcia, daughter Charlena Antionette Alvarado (all of Banning), daughter Salina Marie Rodriguez of Upland, son Charles “Santos” Alvarado of Alaska, daughter Tiana Monique Briones of Banning, son David “Andre” Flores from Banning and daughter Alexis Deljonae Flores of Denver.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents Santos “Sandy” Garcia and Victoria “Vicky” Miranda of Banning, daughter Veronica Flores, brother Robert “Bobby” Garcia, sister Sanrda Lara, all of Banning.
A visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Wiefels & Son Memorial Chapel, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at Wiefels and Son Memorial Chapel, followed by the burial at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.
