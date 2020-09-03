Relatives and Friends of Venka Williams were saddened to learn of her passing on Aug. 25. Born on Aug. 27, 1928, in Ruse, Bulgaria, she joined her Lord and Savior two days short of her 92nd birthday.
She was extremely proud of her American citizenship. She arrived in the U.S. on Aug. 20, many years ago and always celebrated that day with close friends. It was her American Arrival Day. She was proud when she became a citizen after passing the naturalization process.
Bulgaria, was originally part of the Ottoman Empire. Bulgarians then lived under Turkish occupation. During World War II they suffered the German occupation. After Germany lost World War II the Russians occupied Bulgaria, bringing the oppressive Communist Party to rule over them. Living under the oppression of Communism was a bad memory.
Vivid among her memories was having to sit on the steps of the Eastern Orthodox Church while her mother, as an elderly woman, was allowed to attend church services. Had Venka, a working age woman, dared to enter the church it would have been reported to the occupying Russian government. Then she would have lost her job. She earned very little and couldn’t afford that. Among her beautiful memories of her native country are magnificent scenery, a Bulgarian rose that thrives there and has a scent that is heavenly, and her beloved children, family and friends.
She had little knowledge of religion before meeting and marrying Larry Williams in Banning. She often shared with friends that coming to America, Larry’s love, and his leading her to know God, were the most important parts of her life.
After arriving in Banning, she took a job at Banning Healthcare as a housekeeper. There she met Larry and her life was forever changed. They were active members of Beaumont Assembly of God for many years. After his death she became a volunteer at Carol’s Kitchen where she loved to meet people and serve food to the hungry. On both her 80th and 90th birthdays, she hosted friends at Sizzler, and had fun planning to have a gathering this year as well. A sudden turn in her health resulted in her spending that day with her Lord instead. As her vitality waned she was cared for continually by her friends, Rosie Montez and/or Margie Hoffman.
There will be no service. Friends may send donations to Carol’s Kitchen.
Her friends cannot grieve, but instead they celebrate the triumphant home going of a beloved woman who led a life of dedication to her family and friends. She left a beautiful mark on the world. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Williams, and sisters Marika and Millie. She leaves behind a son in Phoenix: Nick Laleva (Roumi), and grandson, Vinnie Laleva. In Bulgaria she leaves two sons, and several grandsons, granddaughters, and great grandchildren.
