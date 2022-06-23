Velta “Murilene” Wireman was born on Jan. 6, 1933, in Roland, Okla., to Johnny and Fairy Allen. Murilene passed away in Beaumont on June 14, 2022. She was 89 years old. She had many brothers and sisters.
Murilene met and married the love of her life, Damon Spence, in 1949. They were blessed with two daughters Glenda and Linda. Damon unfortunately passed in 1961, at which time, Murilene packed up the girls in her green Chevy and drove to California.
Beginning her life over, she ended up in Beaumont where she raised her two girls. She owned many businesses all over the Pass Area during her time there.
She met and married George Wireman in 1976. Unfortunately, just two months ago she lost George.
Murilene is survived by her two daughters Glenda Hawkins of Cherry Valley and Linda Privett of Beaumont, plus one sister Vonda Allen of Oklahoma.
Murilene’s other special love was her grandchildren. She had five grandchildren; Bruce (Stephani) of Cherry Valley, Joe (Becky) of Victorville, Johnny (Jackie) of Phelan, Damon of Beaumont, and Crystal (Justin) of MIssouri. They have many memories of Grandma including tons of car rides that ended up in the Twilight Zone, listening to her yodel, play the guitar, sing, and watching her dance. She enjoyed taking the grandkids frog hunting up in Idyllwild. They loved her homemade strawberry jam and making homemade muffins. She was the most amazing grandma ever. She had 16 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren that she continued her love for.
She is dancing and enjoying life again. She will be terribly missed by many.
