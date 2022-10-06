Valerie Monroe passed away July 13 after a 3-year battle with ovarian cancer.
Valerie was born March 25, 1963, in Banning and lived in Beaumont her entire adult life. She graduated from Beaumont High School in 1981 and on June 6, 1982, married her high school sweetheart, Roy Monroe. Roy and Val were married for just over 40 years and worked as a team to build a wonderful, beautiful life together.
Valerie always enjoyed bookkeeping work and had an impeccable eye for detail. Her proudest professional accomplishments included helping her brother establish and maintain the office/clerical side of his truck repair business and working as the administrative assistant to the superintendent of Business Services at the Beaumont Unified School District. She retired from the district in 2019 after her cancer was diagnosed.
Roy and Val enjoyed camping and through their pre-children years spent time water skiing and dirt bike riding, which is where Val excelled. Val became an accomplished motorcycle rider and was always trail riding group leader. Val would blaze trails without hesitation or fear and would make the rest of the "men" look like beginners. When Val was in her thirties she began racing at a local motocross track. There were no women's race classes so Val competed, and frequently won, against the men. Val's favorite motorcycle event was the Malcom Smith Invitational Soboba Trail Ride held on the Soboba Reservation. This "trail ride" is a difficult and demanding ride with natural obstacles that would defeat many of the participants, but not Val. She rode in this annual event at least 25 times and enjoyed every minute of it.
Roy and Val did nearly everything together and shared many wonderful adventures. The day after they were married they set off for Montana in their 1955 Ford pickup towing their 1957 Oasis camping trailer. They spent the summer of 1982 living in the Montana wilderness helping friends build a cabin. From there they traveled to Phoenix where Val worked as a product merchandiser while Roy was in school. Once Roy graduated, they moved back to Beaumont and in 1984 bought the house that Val made into their home. They lived happily in this home for the rest of their married life.
Valerie's greatest pleasure was being a mom to her three daughters, Melanie, Melissa and Michelle. When the kids were young, their passion became horses so the family got in to horseback riding. The family wound up owning horses and the equestrian life became the latest adventure.
Val's favorite saying while out enjoying adventures was, "There's nothing I'd rather be doing!"
Valerie always put her family first and was the finest example of a wife and mother that you will ever find.
It was easy for all to see that Valerie was filled with the Holy Spirit. God's light shone out through her sparkling blue eyes and she would light up any room she entered. "Good Gal Val" had a positive impact on nearly every person she met. She could start up a meaningful friendship with someone she had just met and had a way of making people feel safe, happy and cared for.
“Valerie had a great hearty laugh that came easily and we will sorely miss hearing that laugh,” Valerie’s family stated. “There's a new angel in town and the next time you feel like you are being guided or helped by an unexplainable presence, accept the gift and thank the Lord for sending Val to help you.”
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Monroe family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.