Ty Andrew Owings, 18, of Costa Mesa passed away Jan. 24, 2021 from a traffic accident in Riverside.
Ty was born June 19, 2002 to Colleen Owings and Donald Owings in Corona.
Ty was a resident of Costa Mesa for a year and previously lived in Beaumont for 10 years.
Ty enjoyed R/C cars, dirt bikes and off-road trucks.
He loved food and music and spending time with family and friends.
Ty was a member of the Forties Limited of Orange County Car Club
Ty is survived by mother Colleen Owings of Beaumont, and father Donald Owings of Costa Mesa.
Ty was preceded in death by his grandfather Richard Cornell of Yucaipa.
A viewing for Ty will be held Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave, Beaumont, 92223.
A funeral service will occur Feb. 22, at 12 p.m., 1177 Beaumont Ave, Beaumont, 92223.
A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N San Gorgonio Ave, Banning, 92220.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Owings family.
Commented