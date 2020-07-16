Trinidad Soto Morales of Banning passed away on July 3 in Calimesa.
Trinidad was born to her parents Manuel and Beatrice Soto in Phoenix on Dec. 28, 1922.
Born and raised in Phoenix, she lived there from 1922-1935; Trinidad later moved to Blythe and lived there from 1935-1977; lived in Banning from 1977-2017; and most recently in Calimesa from 2017-2020.
Trinidad always put her family before herself.
She was kind and loving. She had a great sense of humor and was helpful to all.
Trinidad loved cooking and gardening.
She enjoyed having a full house of grandchildren, loved going to family events and always looked forward to the holidays.
Some of her fondest memories growing up with her cousins was a location in Phoenix called the Canal Seco, she was one of the originals.
She loved music and dancing, going to Dodger games, and watching the Dodgers on TV.
She enjoyed playing bingo, loteria and going to the casinos.
She also enjoyed playing card games such as Old Maid with her grandchildren.
Trinidad is survived by her loving daughters Mary Helen Davis of Banning, Sylvia Ortiz of Calimesa, Betty Lou (Mike) Garduno of Calimesa, Anna “Maria” (Mike) Sirotnak of Banning; brother Robert Soto of Blythe; grandchildren James Penrod of Banning, Jeff Penrod of Banning, Melony Guillen of Blythe, Clemente Ortiz, Jr. of Las Vegas, Rachel Flores of Hemet, Andres Noriega of Blythe, Rishann Sanchez of Banning, Michael Dean Davis of Calimesa; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; family members Raymond Moraga, Stella Miranda and many nephews and nieces.
Trinidad was preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Beatrice Soto of Blythe; sisters Anne Gay of Dublin, Ga., Vickie Caldera of Blythe, Betty Dagnino of Banning; brothers Manuel Soto, Jr. of Blythe, and “Kato” Angel Soto of Blythe.
Graveside services to be held July 18 at 10 a.m. at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave. in Banning.
Commented