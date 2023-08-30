Tommie Davis was born in Banning April 9, 1966, to the late Robert Lee Davis and Helen Davis. He passed away July 27, 2023 in San Diego. He was the fifth child born to his parents whom both loved him very dearly.
Tommie received his education attending K-12 schools at Banning Unified School District and eventually graduating Banning High School Class of 1984 (Go Broncos). While he attended these schools he found his passion for music. He became a member of his junior and high school band teams, bringing hard work and happiness to his heart that would later be the way he approached life.
After graduating high school, he joined the Santa Clara Vanguard Drum and Bugle Corps (SCV).
When he was a member of SCV he competed in several DCI competitions and gained a tremendous amount of experience and training at the highest level in that profession.
The love to give back is what prompted him to return to his high school alma mater to teach color guard for two seperate stints over 15 years. These students would later become a part of his heart and family as it brought joy to him when they were successful.
Those teams would win local, county and state competitions and annually perform for the Stagecoach Days Parade in Banning throughout his tenure.
During his time in Banning he worked in retail management (fashion and restaurant) in a managerial capacity.
Tommie was always looking to further his career/life opportunities so he can live a better life he wanted for himself, so in 2004 he stepped out of his comfort zone and love from his family/friends in his hometown to move with his sister Maryhelen and her family in San Diego, thus starting the next chapter he wanted for himself.
He took to San Diego like a fish to water with his career working at Men’s Warehouse, Bloomingdales retail stores and making new friends/extended family, but still that one thing was missing for him which was the love he wanted in his work. The love was something he already had done for family and friends years before while home in Banning, and that was becoming an interior decorator at Living Spaces. He received calls, texts, emails from clients and others every day reaching out to him for his services, and he answered each one because he wanted those to have a “the Tommie Davis interior décor experience,” as he would say.
Tommie loved interior décor, loved band/color guard, loved fashion, loved to laugh, loved to smile, loved to drive, loved banning, but he loved his family, friends and extended family. Each holding a special place in his heart, all you had to say is “Uncle Tommie I need you,” and his response would be, “what time do you need me there?”
Tommie is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Helen Davis, brothers Bobby and Fred Davis, sister Mary Helen Davis-Jones, his Aunt Vannie — whom he loved very deeply — and his grandmother Lillian Prince.
Tommie leaves to celebrate his love his brother Raymond L. Davis; sisters Linda L. Davis and Beverly Davis; nephews Brian (Tina) Davis, Marius Davis, Rashard McMorris; nieces Carmela Davis, Michaela (Byron) Davis-Cardwell, Erin Davis-Westergreen, Erica Davis, Elaine Davis, Shayna (Donte) Alexander-Spencer, Shontel (Stefawn) Alexander-Ross and Jasmine (Bryan) Davis-Willis; great-nephews Byron Cardwell Jr., Braylon Cardwell, Issac Byard, TeShawn Spencer, Kalen Davis, Sydney Ross, Shannon Ross; great-nieces Makayla Stewart, Jaelin Stewart, Shaunessy Cardwell, Katie Davis, Whitney Byard, Aalyna Rae Jabbar, Amaya Lea Evans, Aniya Spencer and Amarii McMorris; and a host of family, friends, co-workers and alumni who cared for him so much.
His extended family Ann Marie Johnston; sons Collin and Nicolas Johnston; daughter Ashlee Knorr; sisters Doretha Anderson, Chera Garcia, Ashonda Hunt, Rebecca Reyes shared to those who knew Tommie, “Your love is what he always wanted from all of you.”
The Davis Family is happy for all the love and support during this time.
“We want to give our biggest appreciation to every person who loved, supported, the family,” they stated. “They ask that when you remember Tommie just know he loves you.”
Services for Davis were held Aug. 26.
