Tom and Ramona Conboy, married 25 years, passed away on June 11, 2023, in Dillon, Mont.
Tom was born Oct. 27, 1956, in Philadelphia while Ramona was born Sept. 30, 1956, in Yuma, Ariz.
Tom grew up in Philadelphia while Ramona grew up in Cabazon and Banning. They lived in Silverton, Idaho.
Tom served as an E3 machine gunner in the U.S. Marines.
They were members of a Baptist church in Silverton and were leaders and members of Narcotics Anonymous groups in their area.
They cared about people and always helped others and children. They helped people better themselves.
They are survived by their children Charlie Martinez of Cabazon, Adam St. Marie of Banning, Shelly Lance of Philadelphia and granddaughter Francis Conboy of Silverton.
They are also survived by Ramona’s mother Conception Conde, her siblings Socorro Marruffo, Richard Conde, as well as Francis Conde, Adolfo Conde, Nicholasa Barnett, Abel Conde, Enrique Conde, Nilza Conde, Rosa Conde, Maqalena Conde, Mercy Conde and Juan Conde.
They were preceded in death by daughter Crystal St. Marie of Banning, son Thomas Conboy Jr. of Philadelphia and nephew Michael Thomas Martel Jr. of Banning.
A celebration of life will be held for Tom and Ramona at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Yucaipa Clubhouse, 13645 Fifth St., Yucaipa.
