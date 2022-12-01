Timothy Burt Freetly, 66, a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, an end to a long battle with liver cancer.
He was in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones as went to be with the Lord.
He is survived by Linda Steele, mother of his three children Kenneth W. Freetly, 29, of West Covina; Timothy C. Freetly, 28, of Honolulu and Lindsay M. Freetly, 25, of Beaumont.
Tim also claimed and loved his stepchildren as his own Jeremy P. Veldman, 34; Helene N. Watson, 35; Josiah D Harding, 17; and Danny and Robin Parnell.
Timothy has four granddaughters whom he absolutely adored — Delilah, 11; Ella, 6; Lily, 4, and Sequoia, almost 2. They were the light of his life.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents Robert Constance Queen and Charles “Chuck” Oliver Freetly, and by his brother Dennis Freetly.
He is survived by his four sisters and two brothers: Patricia Johnson of Yucaipa; Linda Terry of Chino Valley, Ariz.; Kathleen Carlisle of Cherry Valley; Tina Schmidt of Banning; Patrick Freetly of Pahrump, Nev.; and Kevin Freetly of Cherry Valley.
Tim was born Aug. 25, 1956, in Lynwood, Calif.
Tim spent his life in sunny Southern California working in the auto body business.
His family owned and operated Freetly Auto Glass in Banning for many years.
He also worked for the general telephone company.
He spent much of his early years riding his Harley-Davidson all over California with his friends.
Tim was well known, well liked and passionate about life.
Tim left behind numerous lifelong friends who will always remember him for his great sense of humor, sharp wit and compassionate nature.
He was always offering his help to others in need.
He will always be remembered as a true friend and sincerely missed by all who knew him.
Tim’s family is inviting any friends and loved ones to join in a celebration of his life at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Set Free Church, 13700 Calimesa Blvd., Yucaipa.
Following the service there will be a gathering at 39060 Cherry Valley Blvd., Cherry Valley.
