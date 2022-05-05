Tilli Rivera, born on March 5, 1939, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022.
She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rosary and visitation will be held at Methodist Church, 12741 Main St., Garden Grove, on Monday, May 9, with the Rosary at 1 p.m. and visitation 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Church services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at Our Lady of the Pilar, 1527 Sixth St., Santa Ana.
Internment will be at the Good Shepard Cemetery, 8201 Talbert Ave., Huntington Beach.
