Thomas William Mahoney passed away peacefully with family by his side on June 6.
Thomas was born on May 6, 1931 to Thomas and Laura.
He was the youngest of five children raised on a farm in Appleton, Minn.
Sadly, he lost his mother Laura at the age of 9-years- old.
The Mahoney family originated from Cork County, Ireland in the early 1800s.
The original family name was “Mahony” and somewhere along the way an “e” was added to it.
Thomas served our country during the Korean War as a helicopter mechanic.
Family recalls hearing about his first dental visit which took place in Korea sitting on a tree stump having a tooth extracted.
When he returned from the war he took a job in downtown Los Angeles working as a mechanic for Pontiac.
He would later be introduced to the love of his life, Patsy Ruth by his longtime friend Jack Prince.
After a very short courtship they would marry and have three children: Laura, Mark and Thomas Michael.
He started a successful automotive repair shop in Los Angeles with his partner Paul and was well respected in his community as an honest mechanic.
In the mid 1980s Tom and Patsy decided to leave the city behind and move to the Beaumont/Banning area.
Here they enjoyed living on a large piece of property reminding both of them of their childhoods being raised in rural areas. “Mr. Mahoney” as he was affectionately referred to in the town, opened a new automotive shop focused on repairs of automobile transmissions. He lived a simple life and loved his routines. Dinner at 6 p.m. sharp daily.
Catholic Mass on Saturday evenings.
Swap meets on Saturday morning.
Grocery shopping on Friday afternoons. He never cared for possessions or fancy cars.
He cared about the people he loved and always wanted to help others.
In his later years after losing his wife Patsy Ruth in 2016 he moved to Riverside to be close to his daughter Laura and grandson Mark.
He continued to enjoy the simple life such as a homemade vanilla wafer cake or a sundae from McDonald’s.
His warmth, compassion and dedication to his family will be missed and he will never be forgotten.
