Sept. 9, 1964 - Nov. 16, 2021
Tommy was born on Sept. 9, 1964 in Banning.
He fought a courageous battle against complications of COPD until 10:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 2021.
He was surrounded by his family and in his brother Tony’s arms.
He complained very little about his illness. He was always more concerned about his loved ones and how they were coping with his illness and impending death. He was very brave and strong throughout it all.
Tommy lived his 57 years in the Banning and Beaumont area. He attended Beaumont schools. He began working at the age of 17 with his dad, Tom, Sr. in the landscaping business.
Before that, he and his brother Tony would go to the desert on the weekends with their dad as he did his work.
They said they were going to work, when actually they just went for the lunches and snacks. They were just youngsters, but they felt pretty grown up going with their dad to work.
Tommy went to work for the city of Beaumont in the Public Works Department.
He worked there for seven years.
He then was employed by the city of Banning.
He worked in the Public Works Department for 24 years.
He enjoyed his job and took pride in his work. He was the union steward for IBEW47 for 20 years.
He was the union president for 16 years. He got a lot of satisfaction working for his fellow employees and representing them in his union duties. He retired from the city of Banning in 2014.
Tommy was a single dad to his five children. He loved his kids unconditionally.
He took his responsibilities as a single dad very seriously and tried to do his best to raise them right. He met a lot of challenges in his life, but he faced them to the best of his ability.
As some of his girls grew up, he even helped them raise their children.
He never met a stranger. If he saw someone in need, he would do whatever he could to help them. He was a selfless, caring, and generous man.
One of the things he really enjoyed was music. He grew to love music as a small boy. He liked all types of music. He knew almost all of the musicians and singers. He spent a lot of time listening to his favorite groups and artists.
He was also an avid sports fan. He liked MMA fighting, boxing, football, basketball and baseball. As a young boy, he played Little League and Pony League in Beaumont. He enjoyed playing on his teams; he was a pretty good player.
He also got the opportunity to coach the senior Little League in Banning for a few years. He coached the Dodgers and the Reds. He had such a good time coaching and mentoring his players.
Tommy was predeceased by his granddaughter, Aneiyah Ramirez, his maternal grandparents, Helen Burke Snyder and Allen Burke, paternal grandparents, Anita and Lawrence Lara. Cousins, Danny Lara Jr. and Mario Lara. Many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his children Solicia Lara (Tom Juhasz), Celia Hatch, husband Gordon, Raeleen Lara, Genessa Sanchez, husband Victor, and Thomas Lara III and wife Gabriela. Eight grandchildren, Ronald Chavez, Jazmyne Chavez, Nehemiah Chavez, Celeste Rubio, Duke De Forge, Dominic Ramirez, Jaxson Sanchez and Dellyllah Sanchez.
Tommy also leaves behind his parents Tom and Sue Lara of Cherry Valley, brother Tony and wife Lisa Lara of Banning, and sister and caregiver Amanda Escamilla and husband Mark. Nieces and nephews Anthony Lara, Lilliana Lara, Tamacina Kofrani, Dominic Escamilla, Isabella Escamilla (Bink) and Adam Escamilla. Several aunts and uncles and great- nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
Tommy wanted us to thank all of the kind people who came to visit him and lift his spirits. Too many to mention. A special thank you to Priscilla Jackson, who spent countless hours with Tommy. We will always be grateful to her for everything she did for Tommy and everyone else.
Thank you to everyone who brought food, drinks and your companionship these last few months. Also to everyone who is assisting with food, drinks and security for the reception. Also Duane Burk for his help, Andy Lara, Benny and Lisa Ramirez, Mike Morales and his family. There were so many kind gestures for our family we wish we could mention you all.
Thanks to Dr. Michael Sloan for his kindness to Tommy and our family.
You all mean so much to our family.
From Tom’s mom and dad and her brother Tony: To Amanda our daughter and sister. Thank you for all of the love and devotion you gave to Tommy for the last nine months of his life. We all love you and if possible, he loved you more. He was so grateful to you as we all are.
Thank you to Cambridge Hospice Nurse Amanda, Social Worker Kelly, Pastor Brian and all of the staff who cared for Tommy. We appreciate all of you.
The celebration of life will begin on Dec. 15, 2021 with the viewing at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Services will be held on Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary Chapel in Beaumont.
Burial will be at Sunnyslope Cemetery on Pennsylvania Avenue in Beaumont. Reception to follow at Nobel Creek on Oak Valley Parkway in Beaumont at 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Masks are preferred for the services.
We can all rejoice in the fact that Tommy’s trials and tribulations are over. He is in the hands of the Lord.
No more pain and suffering, only peace.
We love you Tommy.
