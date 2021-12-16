Feb. 19, 1952 —
Nov. 25, 2021
“Tom” is survived by his two sisters Gracie and Marta; brother Robert; five children: Cord, Tabatha, Annette, Tomas and Natalie; seven grandkids; and four great-grandchildren.
Born in Ysleta, Texas, he eventually found his way to California, where he spent his time between Beaumont and Los Angeles.
Tom would love to say that his patriotism is why he joined the Marines, but he joined to help keep him out of the trouble that somehow always found him.
He served for three years, earning many achievements, such as the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge that he loved to mention to anyone who would listen.
Tom spent his life working and helping others.
He lived and loved for his family, The Beatles and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
His cats Katie and Gizmo helped keep him company while he worked in his yard, where he would love to spend his time.
Tom loved to cause a scene and made sure that everyone and everything would feel his exiting the Earth.
The wind storm and the Indians came to carry him home on Thanksgiving Day.
Just the way he would’ve wanted his passing to go, with the wind in his hair.
He will be immensely missed.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. with a graveside to follow at Riverside National Cemetery.
There will be a reception at Noble Creek Community Center in Beaumont from 3-7 p.m. and will be potluck style.
