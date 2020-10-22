Thomas O’Camb

Thomas O’Camb passed away on Oct. 20 after a battle with cancer. He was 70.

Thomas was a resident of Beaumont for 60 years. He worked as a clerk for Ralph’s grocery store for 41 years. He was a member of the PDGA.

He enjoyed disc golf, bicycling and reading. He held a black belt in Shinwa Taido.

He is survived by wife Bette; son Brian (Erica) of Chicago, Ill.; daughter Susan (Philip) of Goleta; brothers Dan O’Camb of San Bernardino and Keith O’Camb of Kingman, Ariz.; nieces Kim and Ashley Peter; nephew Jason Peter; and grandchildren Olivia and Aaron Farley.

He is preceded in death by parents Ruth and Lawrence O’Camb and sister Kathy Peter.

