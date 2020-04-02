Thomas Michael Mahoney entered the veil on March 15 at his Banning home in his sleep at age 58.
A Glendale native born, raised and schooled there worked at the studios early in life drove long haul as well, but it was his work as a master tile man that gave him the most financial and creative satisfaction.
A reliable, trusted friend and much loved family member he will be sorely missed.
Thomas is survived first and foremost by his beloved black lab Bayley, who now resides in Arizona; his aunt, uncle, niece, nephew and two grand nieces — all of Arizona, his adopted niece and two grand-nieces of Oregon, estranged father, sister and nephew of California.
All of his friends who knew and loved him.
Thomas is preceded in death by his brother, mother and grandparents.
Rest easy Tommy, the struggle is over.
Cremation performed by Weavers of Banning, no visitation, donation to local dog rescue or shelter in lieu of flowers in Thomas's name.
