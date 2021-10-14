Thomas Lafaille-Ortega passed away Oct. 6, 2021 in Banning.
He was 56.
Thomas was born Aug. 5, 1965 in Riverside County.
He married Karen Horsman of Banning.
He is survived by daughters Erin Lafaille of Redlands and Lauren Lafaille of Killeen, Texas; son Timothy Lafaille of Costa Mesa; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by mother Virginia Ortega of Banning; father Raymond Ortega, Sr. of Banning; and wife Karen Horsman of Morongo Indian Reservation.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning.
