Thomas John King passed away on Sept. 5, 2022 at the age of 82.
The loss is felt deeply as we have lost a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Tom was born in Long Branch, NJ.
His work ethic and desire to help led to him enlisting in the Army at the age of 17.
This decision led to 20 years of dedicated service to the Army.
Tom rose through the ranks from enlisted man to the rank of chief warrant officer W3 in the Judge Advocate General’s office.
The greatest result of his decision to join the Army though, was that he met the love of his life Hildegard while stationed in Germany.
Tom and Hildegard spent over 62 wonderful years enjoying each other’s company.
Tom retired from the Army at the age of 40 and moved with his family to Rancho Cucamonga.
After his impressive military career, Tom went on to be successful in the private sector.
He graduated from William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Miss., and went on to work for the law firm of Parker and Daly (now Parker and Irwin) for over 35 years.
Tom and Hilde had two sons, James and Joseph.
As a father, Tom loved to share his unwavering love for the Philadelphia Phillies and Philidelphia Eagles with his sons — a fandom that has been passed down to his grandson as well.
In fact, his last night was spent doing what he loved: spending time with his family and watching the Phillies.
Besides watching sports in his free time, Tom loved being around his wide circle of friends and socializing.
He loved wine tasting and always had a great bottle ready to open and share with others.
Tom will be deeply missed by his loving wife Hildegard; sons James (Stephanie) King and Joseph King; grandchildren Seth (Alexandra) King and Alexis (Adam) Sjol; and great-grandchildren Tabitha and Evelyn Sjol.
A celebration of life service will be held Oct. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Riverside Memorial Cemetery with a time of remembrance to follow at Cara Mia in Rancho Cucamonga from 12 noon to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart
Association and Alzheimer’s Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.