Thomas E. Parr of Banning passed away suddenly Oct. 16, 2022, at the age of 74.
Tom was born in Terre Haute, Ind., and lived there until joining the U.S. Air Force, where he served during Vietnam. While still in the Air Force, Tom was transferred to Norton Air Force Base in California. After arriving in California, he met and married his wife and continued to live in California until his death.
After serving eight and a half years, Tom was honorably discharged from the Air Force and be became a union surveyor. He reached certified party chief level.
He worked as a surveyor for over 40 years before retirement.
His past activities included bowling and boating. He was a photographer and, in his retirement years, a trap shooter. He enjoyed driving his motorhome on vacations with his wife and he was an avid motorcycle rider his entire adult life.
Tom is survived by his wife Gerri, brother-in-law Don, nephew Virgil, nieces Amanda and Molly. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Mina Rose Parr of Terre Haute, Ind., and his sister Sharon.
A private burial will take place at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside. A gathering of his family and friends will take place at a later date. San Jacinto Valley Mortuary is arranging his services.
