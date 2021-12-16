Thomas E. Medina Sr. was surrendered to our Lord on Nov. 29, 2021, in Redlands.
He was born June 8, 1947, in Redlands.
Thomas lived in the Coachella Valley area, where he attended Coachella Valley High School and was a member of the 1965 CIF Championship football team.
He met his wife Norma Franco after graduating high school.
He was drafted by the Army, where he became a specialist in the 82nd Airborne Division.
Upon returning home from the service, he married Norma F. Medina and they established a home together in Beaumont.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years and their five children: Thomas Jr. and Monica Medina, Jason and Lorena Medina, Roxanne and Chris Kucherer, Jonathan and Audra Medina, and Jenelle Nickerson and Jonathan Stevens.
He had 13 grandchildren: Mariah, Krystal, Ember, Zachary, Kevin and Savannah, Ariel, Hollie, Robert, Reese, Karissa, Brody, and Alex. His two great-grand children Aylah and Mellina.
He attended Cal Poly University and earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture.
He attended Azusa Pacific University where he earned a master’s degree in education.
His first teaching job was at Palm Springs High School.
He retired from Riverside County Juvenile Courts school system. He ran a seasonal business called Medina’s Discing. He started serving for the church as a young altar boy.
He became a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a Fourth Degree Knight.
He became a eucharistic minister for St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Beaumont.
He enjoyed leading his family in praying the rosary. Tom and Norma enjoyed traveling to the Holy Land and places that have a spiritual connection to God such as Jerusalem, The Vatican, Rome, Italy, Poland, Spain, Greece, Our Lady of Knock in Ireland, and Medjugorje in Croatia. He also enjoyed traveling in his motor home across the United States with his family or mini vacations with his children and extended families.
Tom was deeply loved and will be missed until Our Lord reunites us again. Love you always and forever. We are at peace knowing he is resting peacefully with our Lord.
A visitation for Thomas will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 9 a.m., followed by a catholic funeral Mass at 10 a.m., at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 1234 Palm Ave, Beaumont, California 92223. Concluded by graveside at Mountain View Cemetery 1315 Edgar Ave. Beaumont, 92223.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Medina family.
