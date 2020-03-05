Theresia Schaefer of Cherry Valley passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, after a brief illness.
She was 90 years-old. She was born on Sept. 14, 1929, in Novi Slankamen, Yugoslavia to Adam and Anna (Koch) Bittner.
She endured the ravages of World War II and ultimately found herself in Austria, where her brother introduced her to Peter Schaefer — the love of her life.
They were married on Oct. 15, 1949 and immigrated to the United States in 1951, where they raised three children.
Theresia was an amazing cook and baker, having brought many traditional recipes with her from Europe. Dinner in the Schaefer household was never a simple affair, sometimes taking several hours to prepare.
Her children didn’t know how good they had it until they moved away — without her recipes to help them out.
She was especially fond of large family gatherings.
For many years, she prepared the Thanksgiving celebration for the entire extended family.
It wasn’t uncommon to have 30 or more brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins descend on “the farm” for turkey and all the trimmings.
Theresia also had a dry and quirky sense of humor that she shared with her Bittner siblings, and passed along to her own children.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents; sisters Maria and Anna; brothers Jacob and John; and daughter-in-law Teresa.
She is survived on this Earth by her husband Peter; children: Anna Miller of Sacramento, Peter Schaefer of Moreno Valley and John Schaefer of Columbia, Tenn.; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Please join us to cry, laugh, and celebrate her life on March 21, beginning at 11 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont
