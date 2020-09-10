Theresa Sanchez, 42, of Banning, passed away at San Gorgonio Memorial Park of Banning on Aug. 30.
Theresa was born on June 3, 1978 and was raised and lived all her life in Banning.
Theresa graduated from Banning High School.
She worked as a teacher’s aide for three years at Renu Hope Foundation.
She was a parishioner of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church.
Theresa was a beloved daughter, mother and grandmother.
Theresa is survived by her loving sons Lazarus Lara and Lucius Lara; daughters Ronee Lara and Angel Lara of Beaumont; granddaughter Devina Elease Rios of Banning; parents Magdalene Sanchez and Miguel Sanchez; brothers Michael Sanchez and Erik Sanchez of Banning; countless cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Evangelina Ysiano; sister Felicia McCafferty; uncles Gabe Rios of Banning and Robert Rios, Sr. of Oregon; grandparents Joe Rios, Sr. and Mary Rios, Miguel Sanchez and Eleanor Sanchez of Banning.
A Rosary will take place on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary of Banning. .Mass will be celebrated at St. Kateri Tekakwitha of Beaumonat 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, with burial to follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park of Banning.
