Theodore Castro V

Our loving son, brother and friend was called home on July 1 to be with our Lord in paradise and to reunite with family and friends gone before.
His heart is now healed and made whole again as he is lifted up with his brother Jeffrey in Heaven.
Teddy was born on July 9, 1985 in Redlands to parents Ted Castro IV of Murrieta, and Tammy Castro of Redlands.
His passion for music, dreams of success, his contagious laughter, electric smile and yes, his flair for fashion, will live on through brothers Dylan and Michael and his girlfriend Stacie.
We have been truly blessed for the 35 years of Teddy’s life.
Due to COVID-19, family will be holding a closed celebration of life.
