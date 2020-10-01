Theatlas Reagor, Sr. was born on Dec. 6, 1937 in Abilene, Texas to L.C. Reagor and Carrie Mae Reagor.
He attended elementary schools and Carter G. Woodson Junior and Senior High School.
In 1959 he attended college at Prairie View A College.
In 1955 Theatlas met and dated Barbara Hunter, and in 1965 they were married.
This union blessed the couple with their two sons Sedrick and Theatlas, Jr. They were married for 52 years.
The Reagors moved to California in 1967, where Theatlas began working for the Banning Police Department in 1970 to 1979.
He began working as a drug abuse counselor for Riverside County and coordinated with the Probation Department for over 13 years.
In 1988 he began working for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department as a Banning correctional counselor, retiring in 2000 with 30 years of service.
Theatlas was instrumental in starting the Banning Teen Post in 1968.
Theatlas joined First Missionary Baptist Church in 1968 where he was a faithful member.
He became a deacon under the leadership of Rev. J.P. Prior. For a short time, he attended the Fountain of Life Church, and became an ordained minister.
When Theatlas Reagor returned to First Missionary Baptist Church, in the later years he became the assistant pastor under the leadership of Rev. Terry L. Thomas, where he remained under leadership of Pastor Damon Allen.
Rev. Theatlas Reagor was called home to be with his Lord Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 18, surrounded by his loving family.
Rev. Theatlas Reagor leaves to cherish his precious memories two sons, Sedrick Reagor and Theatlas Reagor, Jr; sister Katie R. Shepard; sisters-in-law, Sandra Lover, Charlene Hunter and Juliette Richardson; brother-in-law, Petty Hunter (Tonya); grandchildren, Nicholas, Saudya, Sara’e, Atlas, Sedrick, Jr and Eriana; nieces, Gail Satchell (Ken), Tangi Ford, Precious Newton (Kise), Tamara Hunter, Maisha Hunter (Marcus); nephews, Reginald Hunter, Tarrant Lover and Tarik Hunter; two great-grandchildren and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends; given daughter, Lisa Jackson; Godchildren, Shervonne Wells, Onikhol Howard, Kenny Wells, Jr., Damien L. Lewis, Lozae Jackson.
Theatlas was preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara; his parents L.C. Reagor and Carrie Mae Reagor; his in-laws Willer Hunter, Sr. & Dorothy Hunter, Willie Hunter, Jr. and Edward Hunter; and nephews Travis Lover and Tyrone Lover.
Rev. Theatlas Reagor, Sr. was a child of God, a loving husband, father, brother, Papa and uncle.
He was a great gospel singer, a very humorous person who always kept you laughing, and also very strong willed.
Theatlas was loved by everyone and will truly be missed. “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”
