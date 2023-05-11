Thea Marie Johnson

Thea Marie (Forney) Johnson was born Dec. 13, 1967, in National City, Calif., to Janet L. Hageman (Jackson) and passed on April 21, 2023.
Thea loved the sunny California weather with its beautiful sunsets, walking with Brian and their dogs; most importantly it gave her the year-round opportunity to serve Jehovah God and her lifelong ministry work.
Through her ministry, she was able to help others by sharing a rare love for all without judgement, providing words of encouragement, a listening ear and a shoulder to lean on, and offering a helping hand to anyone in need. Thea was one of the most kind and caring souls to bless this earth — a true servant of God.
Thea’s love for animals was just as strong as it was her love for people. Adopting rescue dogs and giving them a safe harbor to grow, feel free and loved. Everyone who knew Thea loved her infectious laugh, funny sayings like “shut the front door,” “what the beavis,” and “you’re a pumpkin head” were all expressions of love and terms of endearment. To all her dear friends, know she thought of you often and truly loved you and your families.
She also loved country music, taking cruises, watching movies that made her laugh, cry and be scared, hanging out with friends and family, sharing a good meal, and reminiscing.
She is survived by her brothers, Ray (Sheila) Forney, Rodger (Christina) Salinas, and sister Tracy (Nate) Maurer and ex-husband Brian Johnson. She had special love for all her nieces and nephews: Dustin, Brooklynn, Randi, Seth, Garrett, Evan, Brady, Tori, Logan and Grayson; great-nieces and -nephews Haven, Jax, Braylin, Mason, Brylee, Elliot, Naomi, Remi and Tripp. Thea was preceded in death by her mother Janet L. Hageman (Jackson).
“Our beautiful sister left this earth way too soon as she still had so much love to give and life to live. You will be so, so missed, but for as long as there is a memory you will live in our hearts forever,” her family stated. “Love always, your family.”
Per her wishes, Thea was cremated, and a private celebration of life will be held later.
