OBIT Young.tif

Terry Walter Young, born in Hemet on Nov. 25, 1938 to Cora Marie and John Walter Young, has passed away.

He was a salesman for Weber Bread and previously had worked as a banker.

Terry lived a short time in Colorado, but came back to California, where he graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1956. He excelled in track and held many hurdle and dash records.

Terry attended Bakersfield College where he met his future wife Joanie Weaver.

They married in 1958 and had four children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Rick.

He is survived by his loving wife Joan, his sons Tim, Randy, Jason, and daughter Teri Kay Carney; as well as daughters-in-law Cindy, Rosie, Michelle and one son-in-law Kevin; and his younger brother Jonathan Lundy of Pennsylvania.

As an adult he enjoyed fishing, golf and being with his friends.

Terry will be remembered as a good father and husband, as well as a fun grandpa.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Ramona Humane Society, San Jacinto, because Terry loved animals.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Young family.

Tags

More from this section

John Linton

John Linton

John E. Linton a.k.a. Johnny Peanut, was born on Dec. 15, 1933, in Banning. He passed away peacefully July 11, 2022, in his home.

Margaret S. Miranda

Margaret S. Miranda

Margaret “Maggie” S. Miranda passed away at the age of 89 in Palm Springs on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

George Michael Constantino

George Michael Constantino

George Michael Constantino was born on Nov. 13, 1949, in Redlands, and he passed peacefully in his sleep June 6, 2022, in Folkston, Ga., at the age of 72.

Terry Walter Young

Terry Walter Young

Terry Walter Young, born in Hemet on Nov. 25, 1938 to Cora Marie and John Walter Young, has passed away.

James Lee Soren

James Lee Soren

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, coach and business leader James Lee (Jim) Soren passed away suddenly June 17, 2022, in Palm Springs.

Deacon Charles M. Brown

Deacon Charles M. Brown

Deacon Charles M. Brown, (affectionately known as Charlie), peacefully passed away on July 4, 2022, at home.