Terry Walter Young, born in Hemet on Nov. 25, 1938 to Cora Marie and John Walter Young, has passed away.
He was a salesman for Weber Bread and previously had worked as a banker.
Terry lived a short time in Colorado, but came back to California, where he graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1956. He excelled in track and held many hurdle and dash records.
Terry attended Bakersfield College where he met his future wife Joanie Weaver.
They married in 1958 and had four children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Rick.
He is survived by his loving wife Joan, his sons Tim, Randy, Jason, and daughter Teri Kay Carney; as well as daughters-in-law Cindy, Rosie, Michelle and one son-in-law Kevin; and his younger brother Jonathan Lundy of Pennsylvania.
As an adult he enjoyed fishing, golf and being with his friends.
Terry will be remembered as a good father and husband, as well as a fun grandpa.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Ramona Humane Society, San Jacinto, because Terry loved animals.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Young family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.