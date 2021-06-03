Terrance David Zupan, devoted husband of 55 years, age 72, of Banning, passed away surrounded by his whole family on Dec. 16, 2020.
He was escorted into Heaven by his guardian angel "Daniel".
Terrance was born June 11, 1948.
He was a resident of Banning for 44 years and previously lived in Cleveland, Ohio for 28 years.
He was self employed as an engineer and tool and die maker for 60 years.
Terrance was a member of Blessed St. Kateri Catholic Church and Slovenian Union of America.
He enjoyed fishing, boating, skiing, hot rods, cooking and gardening.
Terrance was very mechanically inclined and could fix anything. He started four businesses and invented four patents.
Terrance is survived by his wife, Bonney Zupan; son Terry Zupan Jr. of Seattle; and daughter Tisa Nicole Shalimar of Banning.
Zupan also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren to cherish in his memory.
A memorial Mass for Terrance will be celebrated Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 1234 Palm Ave, Beaumont, California.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Zupan family.
Commented