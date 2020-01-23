Teena Mandella

Ella (Teena) Amelia Fairchild Mandella answered the Lord’s invitation to enter Heaven early morning on Jan. 15, quietly climbing the stairway to Heaven and joining her Cowboy Gene Mandella at the gates to enter into eternal life with all those who have been waiting for her arrival.
Teena was born to Thomas Arthur Fairchild and Ella Melvina Pope in Burley, Idaho in 1928.
She was a 40-year resident of Cherry Valley.
Teena is survived by her children Lynda (Eddie) Trawick of Montana, Larry (RuthAnn) Mandella of Montana, Richard (Randi) Mandella of Pasadena, Terry (Robert) Tinker of Beaumont, and special chosen daughter Rhonda Casper of Ashton, Idaho; as well as 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren who will all miss her beautiful songs.
Her spirit and love will live on forever in the hearts of those who have loved the true genuine spirit that was captured in her earthly being.
Teena is predeceased by her husband Eugene (Gene) Mandella and her first born son Thomas Mandella, who were awaiting her arrival at the gates of Heaven.
While raising her family on a small ranch in Cherry Valley, Teena made a career as a waitress at many of the local restaurants in the San Gorgonio Pass.
Teena’s greatest passion was Thoroughbred Horse Racing at many of the racetracks in California and across the nation. Always beaming with pride each time Richard had another winner or was entering a big race.
We are sure she is watching all his races from the boxseats with dad in Heaven.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. in Ashton, Idaho.
Services are entrusted to the Baxter Funeral Home into the trusting hands and heart of Bruce Baxter.
