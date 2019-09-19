T. Stephen Garthwaite passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 14 in Providence, R.I. at the age of 74.
He was born on Sept. 25, 1944 in Providence to George and Jane Garthwaite.
He served on a submarine in the Navy.
He also received an associate’s degree in accounting at Rhode Island Junior College in 1969 and became a pioneering computer programmer.
Garthwaite built his own house in Greenville, R.I. in 1976.
Steve was a connoisseur of outdoor adventures, including sailing, paragliding, alpine hiking, SCUBA diving and rock climbing.
He is survived by his three sons: Todd, Daniel, and Timothy Garthwaite; sister Ann G. Garthwaite; and many dear cousins, including his “chosen brothers” Peter DuPont and Guy LaTour.
Calling hours will be Friday, Sept. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Robbins Funeral Home in Rhode Island.
Funeral services will be held at Robbins Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. Burial in Highland Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Nature Conservancy in Arlington, Va.
