Susie Fisher

Beaumont resident Susie Fisher passed away in Beaumont on Aug. 25, 2019 at the age of 68.

Susie worked for Beaumont Unified School District for 34 years as an elementary school teacher.

She was an avid gardener who loved being a grandparent.

She was a past AWANA volunteer, and volunteered at Palm Elementary School in her retirement. She was an active and dedicated member of Fellowship in the Pass Church in Beaumont.

As a trusted and loyal friend to many in the community, she had a positive and lasting influence on many children through her work in education.

She was preceded in death by her mother Toyoko “Kennie” Parck.

She is survived by her husband Donald Fisher of Beaumont; daughters Deena Turner and Molly Leja; grandchildren Maddie, Piper and Tayven; and father Raymond Parck.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at Fellowship in the Pass Church, 650 Oak Valley Pkwy., Beaumont.

Tags

More from this section

Robert Williams

Robert Williams

Former Banning resident Robert Williams of Hemet passed away at the age of 61 at Hemet Valley Medical Center on Aug. 27, 2019.

Ella Libbey

Ella Libbey

Ella Maude Libbey began her life of Christian ministry as a young person in The Santa Barbara Corps of The Salvation Army, then for more than 80 years she was the super energetic trombonist of The Libbey Family Band and preached The Gospel of Jesus Christ as an ordained minister of The Inter…

Susie Fisher

Susie Fisher

Beaumont resident Susie Fisher passed away in Beaumont on Aug. 25, 2019 at the age of 68.

William Lea

William Lea

William Antoine Lea, 85 of Banning, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

Dwayne Lee

Dwayne Lee

Dwayne Anthony Lee, age 59, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019 at Loma Linda University Health of Loma Linda.

Carol G. Forshee

Carol G. Forshee

On Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 Carol Forshee passed away at the age of 75. 