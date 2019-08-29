Beaumont resident Susie Fisher passed away in Beaumont on Aug. 25, 2019 at the age of 68.
Susie worked for Beaumont Unified School District for 34 years as an elementary school teacher.
She was an avid gardener who loved being a grandparent.
She was a past AWANA volunteer, and volunteered at Palm Elementary School in her retirement. She was an active and dedicated member of Fellowship in the Pass Church in Beaumont.
As a trusted and loyal friend to many in the community, she had a positive and lasting influence on many children through her work in education.
She was preceded in death by her mother Toyoko “Kennie” Parck.
She is survived by her husband Donald Fisher of Beaumont; daughters Deena Turner and Molly Leja; grandchildren Maddie, Piper and Tayven; and father Raymond Parck.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at Fellowship in the Pass Church, 650 Oak Valley Pkwy., Beaumont.
