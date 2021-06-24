Susan (Sue) V. Wells, 74, passed into the arms of her Lord Jesus on June 6, 2021 as her husband Chuck Wells held her hand after a long hospitalization, following surgery.
Sue had been a resident of Calimesa and formerly lived in Crestline.
Sue was born in Providence, R.I.
The family moved to several states before settling in Beaumont at the time she was in the first grade.
She attended schools in Beaumont through high school.
Following high school she went to Mt. San Jacinto College earning her associate’s degree and eventually transferring to California Baptist College in Riverside.
She met her husband Chuck Wells while working on the summer staff at 1000 Pines Baptist Conference Center in Crestline.
They were married in 1970 and made their home in Las Vegas as Chuck finished out his duty in the Air Force.
They then moved to Crestline and lived there for 40 years.
Calimesa became their home in 2013.
Sue was trained as a dental assistant and worked in several dental offices in Las Vegas, San Bernardino, Loma Linda, and Crestline.
Later she obtained her teaching credential at California State University, San Bernardino and transitioned to teaching dental assisting at Chaffey Community College in Rancho Cucamonga and Concorde Career College in San Bernardino, until she retired.
Sue’s life was dedicated to her church and especially missions.
She made five trips to Kenya as a co-leader of mission teams and later on became involved with several ministries in Baja Mexico, making many trips south of the border.
She also volunteered at the Lutheran Braille Works in Yucaipa, helping to print and assemble braille Bibles and reading materials in different languages.
Sue is survived by her husband of 51 years Charles (Chuck) Wells of Calimesa; brother Robert Blanck of Pueblo, Colo.; sister Kathy Keenan of Kingman, Ariz.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside.
The memorial service will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Trinity Church, 1551 Reservoir Rd., Redlands, with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to one of Sue’s favorite ministries: siloeclinic.org/ ; www.handsofmercy.com/ ; www.lbwloveworks.org/ ; or https://www.dofo.org/ .
