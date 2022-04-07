Susan Josephine Valdivia

Our Beloved and caring mother and sister passed away with her family by her side on Feb. 12, 2022, at the age of 74.
Susie was born and raised a Banning Bronco from the Sapo. Susie moved to Beaumont, married/divorced, and she raised her seven children.
Susie was a longtime parishioner of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, formerly San Gorgonio serving as a Eucharistic Minister. Susie’s faith in our Lord kept her strong and brought her to be a devote volunteer serving at El Carmelo Retreat House in Redlands for 48 years. El Carmelo was Susie’s peace, where she found an extended family of Carmelite Friars, Oblatas Sisters, and friends.
Susie’s love was being a mother to her seven children, her 18 grandchildren, her nine great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews. But it didn’t end there: Susie was also a friend to all and had a heart of gratitude for her many blessings. Susie is best remembered smiling, dancing, cruising in her PT, and cooking.
Susie is survived by her siblings Amparo Rodriguez, Stella Lopez, Salvador Ortega (Loretta), Terry Valdivia (Salvador Jr), sister-in-law Mary Ortega, brother-in-law Johnny Lopez; her children Robert Valdivia, Virna Valdivia, Isabell Valdivia, Anthony Valdivia (Karla, Angelina Martinez), Rosemary Bueckers (Randy), Lolita Azhocar, and Bernadette Valdivia (Tony); her many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews and friends.
Susie was preceded in death by son-in-law Daniel Perez; her parents Francisca H. Ortega (Louie) and Rosario Del Rio; siblings Tony Ortega, Lupe Ortega, John Ortega, Jesse Ortega, Mary Lopez, Richard Ortega (Rosie), and Dolores Menor (Joe, Steve); brother-in-law Manual Rodriquez, Alfonso Lopez.
Our hearts are filled with comfort and love knowing our mother is in Heaven watching over us and her many families.
Rosary will be held on April 6, 2022, at El Carmelo Retreat House in Redlands at 6 p.m.; visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on April 7, 2022, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Redlands at 11:30 a.m., followed by graveside service at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Colton at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to El Carmelo Retreat House and/or Oblatas de Santa Marta at P.O. Box 8067, Redlands, CA 92375.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.