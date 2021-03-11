Steven Michael Gandara Sr. of the Morongo Indian Reservation, age 50, passed away Feb. 19, 2021 at Desert Regional Hospital in Palm Springs.
Steven was born on July 28, 1970 to David and Norma Gandara, both preceding him in death.
He worked over 20 years with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians with the casino in facilities and public work departments.
He was loved by his many coworkers, who had nothing but good things to say about Steve. He was married to the love of his life, Yesenia Lorissa Gandara, for 27 years this coming April. They were blessed with three children, Christina Marie Gandara of the Morongo Indian Reservation, Christopher David Gandara of Moreno Valley, and Steven Michael Gandara Jr. of Beaumont. Steve was a diehard Raider’s fan.
Steven’s grandchildren were his life, Aubrey Gandara, Liam Chagolla, Marina Gandara, Emma Chagolla, a grandbaby due in September, and his much-loved doggie, Wolfie.
Steven had two brothers, David Gandara Jr. of Canyon Lake and Michael Lee Gandara, who preceded him in death. Steven also had two sisters, Patricia Jedrzejczak of the Morongo Indian Reservation and Debra Gandara Moncada of the Morongo Indian Reservation; brothers-in-law, Mario Moncada of the Morongo Indian Reservation, who Steve was more like a son to, Bob Jedrzejczak, who preceded him in death, and Randy Stiles of Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Gandara of Canyon Lake and Karina Stiles of Nebraska; nephews, Max, Anthony, Michael, John III, David, Raymond, Adrian, David III, Kevin, and Dillon; nieces, Pauline, Michelle, who preceded him in death, Erin and Paige, and many great- nieces, nephews as well as many cousins and friends.
Steve will truly be missed by all that he loved & those that loved him.
