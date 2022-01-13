Stephen “Bo” Thomas Holmes, 47, passed away Dec. 20, 2021 in San Diego.
He was born Jan. 29, 1974 in Palm Springs.
Stephen lived on the Morongo Indian Reservation most of his life.
Stephen was always with his cousins hanging out. Stephen was well-known by a lot of people, and he had a lot of friends. Stephen went to Julian High School, where he played football. He achieved his GED after high school, and he followed Catholic beliefs.
Stephen was fun, loving, and loved listening to music and travelling when he could.
He loved his nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Stephen will be missed dearly by his siblings Samantha Holmes of Banning, Lori Holmes of Banning, Ramona Holmes of Banning, Teresa Holmes of Banning, Christopher Duro of San Diego, Duane Duro of San Diego, Veronica Jimenez (Duro) of San Diego and Emil Sanchez of San Diego; nieces and nephews Laura Madren, Nathan Muncy, Damien Duro, Dnielle Razon, Alyssa Saubel, Vermont Holmes, Natalia Holmes, Tamaya Najera, Alexander Holmes, and Alianna Fox.
He is preceded in death by his father Stephen Holmes, Sr. of Torres Martinez Indian Reservation in Thermal; mother Renia Calac of Rincon Indian Reservation in Valley Center; sister Phillis Holmes of Morongo Indian Reservation in Banning; and godbrother Walter “Champ” Holmes of Morongo Indian Reservation in Banning.
