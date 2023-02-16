Stanley Edward Klippi, born Oct. 16, 1932, in Denver, passed away on Jan. 18, 2023. He attended Dartmouth College and he graduated in 1954. After attending Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, he entered the Air Force, and he was stationed in Hawaii.
He met his fun-loving wife Judy, whom he eternally adored, at a party, and they were married in 1963. They went on to have four beloved children. Their early years in Texas were filled with joyful parades, silly dad jokes, impeccable Southern cooking, swim meets and summer vacations, often in the family station wagon. Stan and Judy were hands-on parents, passionately involved in all their children’s activities, all the while instilling the principles of hard work, faith, education and kindness in their children.
A born leader and man of integrity, Stan’s work in sales took the family throughout Texas to Sacramento, with Stan and Judy ultimately retiring in Riverside County. His professional and academic accomplishments were many, as the truth is Stan excelled at everything he did. Any club or civic engagement he participated in usually culminated in a leadership role.
An avid sports enthusiast, Stan played baseball and basketball in high school and college, and he was an accomplished tennis player as a young father. In his later years, he was a skilled golfer. Sports-minded even in his golden years, he made a hole-in-one at the Sun Lakes Country Club in 2007 and he was a bocce ball champion at the age of 89.
However, despite his many accolades, he was most proud of being a father. He was a constant presence at his children’s many sporting events.
Lately, you could find Stan watching baseball, basketball, golf and football, with his dutiful dog Max, or his children and grandchildren. You could always count on Stan to tick off an obscure statistic or fascinating anecdote, making the art of watching sports with him exciting.
Stan is survived by his four loving children Kathryn, Elizabeth, Susan and Edward, their spouses, and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for Stan and Judy, who preceded him in death in January 2020, at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning. He will be laid to rest with military honors at the Riverside National Cemetery.
