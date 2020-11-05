Skuzzlebutt Beltran passed away Oct. 28, 2020.
She was more than a pet, she was a beloved family member for 16 wonderful years.
She was born Feb. 14, 2004.
Skuzzle came into this world on Valentine’s Day in 2004.
She was the runt of the litter nobody wanted, but found a family in Cabazon.
In the long run, her birthday made sense because she filled her family's heart with more love than they knew what to do with.
Skuzzlebutt will forever be loved and remembered by her mother Diane Beltran, father Alan Davis, brother Ray Shepard II, sister Kendra Beltran, nephew Ray Shepard III, her fur sister Chica, and so many others who had the pleasure of having her in their life over the years.
Skuzzlebutt was laid to rest at her family’s home in Cabazon.
For those who’d like to honor her life, and give back to animals in need, please donate to Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter (psanimalshelter.org).
Commented