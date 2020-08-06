Silveria B. Gonzalez

Silveria B. Gonzalez, 93, was called home on July 26 in Banning to be with our Lord in Paradise.

She will reunite with her children Felipa and Alejandro Gonzalez; parents Gabina and Ignacio Barera; sister Avelina; brothers Ezkiel, Isidoro, Eucebio and Rafael; grandsons Omar, Carlos and Alex; and husband Jose M. Gonzalez.

She was the mother of Gregoria, Miguelina, Jose E., Emiliana, Amelio and Francisco.

“Mama or abuelita” was grandmother of 23, great-grandmother of 21 and beloved aunt and friend.

She loved gardening, talking on the phone with family, praying, sewing, cooking and shopping. She loved a tidy house.

She was a tough lady and fought until the end.

You may be gone from our sight, but you will always live in our hearts. She was a member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church. We love you mama and abuelita.

