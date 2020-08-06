Silveria B. Gonzalez, 93, was called home on July 26 in Banning to be with our Lord in Paradise.
She will reunite with her children Felipa and Alejandro Gonzalez; parents Gabina and Ignacio Barera; sister Avelina; brothers Ezkiel, Isidoro, Eucebio and Rafael; grandsons Omar, Carlos and Alex; and husband Jose M. Gonzalez.
She was the mother of Gregoria, Miguelina, Jose E., Emiliana, Amelio and Francisco.
“Mama or abuelita” was grandmother of 23, great-grandmother of 21 and beloved aunt and friend.
She loved gardening, talking on the phone with family, praying, sewing, cooking and shopping. She loved a tidy house.
She was a tough lady and fought until the end.
You may be gone from our sight, but you will always live in our hearts. She was a member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church. We love you mama and abuelita.
Commented