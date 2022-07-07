Shirley Newell, 102, of Banning passed away June 2, 2022.
She was born to Earl and Lena Brewer on April 15, 1920 in Bowman County, N.D.
Shirley grew up on a farm with her parents, and her sisters Helen and Venita, and brother Wilbur, where they raised cattle and chickens, and farmed the land.
Her father was injured and bedridden for several years, and Shirley, along with her mother and sisters, took over the farm work.
She learned the importance and benefits of hard work, and continued with those work ethics throughout her life.
She was successful and driven.
After college Shirley married Lloyd Newell, and they moved to San Diego County where they had three children: Beverly, Judy and Douglas.
In 1953 they moved to Pomona, and led an active life, traveling and participating in a camping group.
Shirley was a secretary for the Pomona Building Department, and later the Pomona school district, retiring after 40 years.
They moved to Cherry Valley, where they resided for nearly 30 years.
They enjoyed golfing and camping, and Shirley was active in book clubs and art clubs. She was an accomplished artist and painted countless beautiful oil paintings.
She was active with the Banning United Methodist Church and the Fellowship in the Pass Church.
Lloyd passed away July 8, 1998.
Shirley later married longtime friend William “Dub” McMullen on June 25, 2005, and they had many wonderful years together enjoying golfing and camping prior to moving to The Lakes in Banning.
Dub passed away May 21, 202.
Shirley continued to remain active until she got a fractured hip from a fall in 2021. Unable to care for herself, she was moved to a board and care facility in Redlands, where she lived until her passing.
Shirley was a Godly woman and the epitome of integrity, goodness and generosity. She supported countless charities during her life, in the hope that she made the world a better place for future generations.
She never complained when her health was failing, and always told visitors “I’m fine.” She will be remembered for those sweet words.
Shirley was an amazing, courageous woman, and there wasn’t a life she didn’t bless, or a heart that she didn’t touch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.