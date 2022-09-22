Shirley May Murg passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 29, 2022, two weeks after her 92nd birthday.
She was born Aug. 15, 1930.
She was able to call and visit with family and friends those last two weeks as she was always social and wanted to make sure everyone was doing well.
She was born and raised in Michigan where she met and married her husband of 53 years Fred Murg.
They moved out to California in 1953 where they raised their three children in Fountain Valley.
Shirley enjoyed working as a loan officer at Union Bank in Orange for 25 years and made lifelong friends there.
She retired and moved to Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning where she and her husband enjoyed traveling and entertainment and dancing at the clubhouse.
Shirley also loved volunteering for the Sun Lakes Theatre Group.
She will be remembered for her living and kind personality and her wonderful sense of humor.
Shirley “never met a stranger.”
She is preceded in death by her husband Fred and survived by her children Kathy Anderson, Robert Murg and Cheri Walker, and grandson Aaron Murg and his wife Katie, and granddaughter Briana Anderson.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Sun Lakes Country Club, 850 Country Club Dr., Banning.
