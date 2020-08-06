Shirley Mae Muckleroy, 88, of Cherry Valley passed away on Aug. 4.
Shirley was born Sept. 20, 1931 in Madison, Wis.
She was a resident of Cherry Valley for 30 years and previously lived in Corona for 20 years.
Shirley enjoyed golfing and playing bingo.
Shirley is survived by her husband Bennett Muckleroy of Cherry Valley; daughters Debbie Hilt of Port Angeles, Wash., Brenda Danielson of Cherry Valley, Pamela Work of Victorville; and son Daniel Muckleroy of Colton.
She is preceded in death by parents Benjamin and Bethiah; three brothers and two sisters.
A graveside service for Shirley will be held Aug. 11, at 12 p.m. at Crestlawn Memorial Park, 11500 Arlington Ave., Riverside.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Muckleroy family.
