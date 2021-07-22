Shirley Hyslop

With a heavy heart we are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mother, Nana and great grandmother, Shirley Ellen Hyslop.
Shirley passed peacefully on July 16, 2021.
She was born Aug.19, 1931 in Marysville, Mich. to Viola and Leo Perniske. Shirley was preceded in death by her sister Geraldine Perniske.
She was always quick to smile, was a beloved, loyal friend to many and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. Shirley was married to her high school sweetheart Jack L. Hyslop for 58 years before his passing in 2011.
They traveled the US and abroad extensively for 30 years while Jack was in the USAF. They had a wonderful life with their three children - Stephen B. Hyslop, D.S.S. of Fairfield, California, Caron R. Hill of Scottsdale, Arizona and David S. Hyslop of Tenafly, New Jersey. She greatly loved their spouses, her son and daughters-in-law, Ilyon Hyslop, Jeffrey Hill and Laurie Hyslop and their children, her grandchildren, Brenton John, Clayton J. and Preston J. Hill, Amy O’Connell and Jack H. Hyslop — as well as her five grandchildren.
Commented