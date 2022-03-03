Shirley Ann Warren White, lovingly known as Big Mama, was born to Theotrice and Ivey Warren, Jr. on Nov. 28, 1948, one of six children.
She died Feb. 3, 2022, of natural causes at the home of her daughter in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 73.
Shirley is survived by her sister Geraldine Willis; four children: Christopher Angelo Booty, Derek Orlando Green, Monica Lynn Hawkins and James Edward Jamison II. Big Mama had 24 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, countless nieces and nephews, extended family, loved ones and friends.
Shirley had a very rich and full life; she was a free-spirited child of love in the 60s. She was a Black American patriot who protested inequality as an original member of the Riverside Chapter of Black Panthers. Jami, as she was known then, always was a woman of great fortitude and determination and strength. Never one to be afraid of a new challenge, she moved from California to Montana where she earned her nursing license and began a long career as a licensed practical nurse and maintained licensure across many states. She was also a licensed cosmetologist who owned her own beauty salon.
All her life, Shirley was involved in the church and was a faithful Christian who was born again in the 1980s. Shortly after being reconnected with God, she became an ordained Evangelical minister and started the Good News Ambassadors worldwide ministry alongside her dearest friend and sister in Christ Ms. Margaret Brown. Reverend Shirley and Ms. Brown travelled all over the world, even as far as Africa, spreading the Word of God. They prayed for and blessed whomever they met with love and song for over 30 years. Touching thousands of souls with their spiritual sermons and beautiful music.
Upon her retirement, Big Mama devoted her time to sharing time as much and as often as she could with her ever-growing number of grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was loved dearly by all of them. She made sure to touch them all by sending each one a card with five dollars every birthday. Shirley Ann Warren White, Jami, Reverend Shirley, “The Moms,” Big Mama, was loved and respected by so many and she will always be painfully missed by all who were blessed to encounter her magnificent vibration. May she rest in paradise.
A viewing was held on March 3, 2022 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, Banning.
A graveside service was will be held Friday, March 4 at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
