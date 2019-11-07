Sherrill Lynne Lungu was born Sept 3, 1943 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada.
She entered into eternal rest on Sept. 15 in Banning. Lynne moved to California at the age of 13 and later became a naturalized citizen.
Lynne always loved her new country.
She had a 30-year career with Vons Grocery Co.
She retired in 2003 and loved the retired life.
Lynne loved her vacations and family camping outings.
She also loved traveling abroad and taking roadtrips with “her Sam.”
What Lynne loved most was spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 23 years Sam Lungu; daughters Tina Russell and husband Jerry, and Liane Herndon and husband Dwight, Mary Anne Nuskin and husband Scott; granddaughters Jennifer Reynolds and husband Adam, Lindsey Carrillo and husband Blake, and Ella Nuskin; grandsons Ryan Herndon and Lucas Nuskin; great-grandchildren Jhace Vicario, Breah Reynolds and Bella Carrillo; brother Don Atkinson and wife Sally; sister Patricia Gillenwater and husband Bob, and her beloved Shih Tzu Abby.
