Sherrill Lynne Lungu

Sherrill Lynne Lungu was born Sept 3, 1943 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada.

She entered into eternal rest on Sept. 15 in Banning. Lynne moved to California at the age of 13 and later became a naturalized citizen.

Lynne always loved her new country.

She had a 30-year career with Vons Grocery Co.

She retired in 2003 and loved the retired life.

Lynne loved her vacations and family camping outings.

She also loved traveling abroad and taking roadtrips with “her Sam.”

What Lynne loved most was spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 23 years Sam Lungu; daughters Tina Russell and husband Jerry, and Liane Herndon and husband Dwight, Mary Anne Nuskin and husband Scott; granddaughters Jennifer Reynolds and husband Adam, Lindsey Carrillo and husband Blake, and Ella Nuskin; grandsons Ryan Herndon and Lucas Nuskin; great-grandchildren Jhace Vicario, Breah Reynolds and Bella Carrillo; brother Don Atkinson and wife Sally; sister Patricia Gillenwater and husband Bob, and her beloved Shih Tzu Abby.

Tags

More from this section

William Eugene Erwin

William Eugene Erwin

William Eugene Erwin, age 77, passed away on Oct. 28 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Glenn Williams Sr.

Glenn Williams Sr.

Longtime Banning resident Glenn Williams Sr., died this year at Golden Meadows Assisted Living in Banning. He was 98.

Adrienne Pete

Adrienne Pete

Former Banning High School student Adrienne Pete died Oct. 29.