Sherman Stringer, 71, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Sherman was born Sept. 22, 1951, in Jackson, Miss. He grew up in Banning and attended Banning schools.
A visitation for Sherman will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas.
Following the visitation will be a graveside service at noon at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, Nev.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.