Sherman Stringer, 71, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Sherman was born Sept. 22, 1951, in Jackson, Miss. He grew up in Banning and attended Banning schools.

A visitation for Sherman will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas.

Following the visitation will be a graveside service at noon at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, Nev.

