Shawnoa Ann Dailey

Morongo Indian Reservation — Shawnoa A. Dailey, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 13, 2021 at her home in Banning.
Shawnoa was a loving mother, daughter, sister, auntie, godmother, cousin, and friend.
She tragically leaves behind two loving sons who were her world.
Shawnoa was born on Nov. 25, 1981 in Banning and is the daughter of Tonette “Corn” Miranda and Lucian Pete Dailey, Sr.
Shawnoa loved music, especially artist Baby Bash and oldies.
Whether it was listening to music, going to concerts, or dancing the night away at Boondocks, she was always surrounded by music.
Shawnoa also had a passion for beauty and cosmetics and consistently created the most flawless and photogenic looks.
In 2006, Shawnoa also earned a Medical Administrative Assistant Certificate from Bryman College.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Minerva (Linton) Miranda and Antonio Miranda; father Lucian Pete Dailey, Sr.; uncles Antonio “Motz” Miranda and Ralph “Odie” Miranda; and cousin Toniya Angel Miranda of Morongo.
Shawnoa is survived by her mother Tonette “Corn” Miranda of Morongo; sisters Shila Lackey (Dimitri) of Morongo and Barbara Dailey Allen (Robert) of Pala; brothers Richard Miranda, Lucian Pete Dailey, Jr. of Morongo and Thomas “Tommy” Santa Cruz of Banning; sons Antonio “Chamacko” Miranda and Isacc Miranda of Morongo; goddaughter “girlfriend;” nieces Ayianna Lopez and Arianna Lopez of Morongo; favorite uncle Paul Miranda of Morongo; uncles Leroy Miranda (Alice) and Joe Miranda of Morongo; aunt Lavon Leimas of Morongo and Jeannie Espinoza of the Santa Rosa Indian Reservation; her companion Jolisa Lyons of Morongo; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A viewing was held Nov. 23, 2021 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.
Burial service was held on Nov. 24, 2021 at the Moravian Cemetery on the Morongo Indian Reservation.
