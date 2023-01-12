Sharon May Berry

Sharon May (Millsap) Berry, 80, of Beaumont passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, after a more-than-a-decade-long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was surrounded by her loving family and her wonderful caregivers.
Sharon was born on Oct. 19, 1942, in Wichita, Kan. She was the fourth of seven children born to Marie Sophia Millsap and Verle “Bill” Moses Millsap. Their family moved from Kansas to California in the mid-1940s and settled in San Bernardino near the Santa Fe Railroad where her dad worked.
Sharon attended St. Bernardine’s Catholic School, Arrowview Junior High and San Bernardino High School where she graduated in the class of 1960.
Shortly after her graduation Sharon married Howard Campbell and the following year, they welcomed their son Dwayne.
While Dwayne was young, Sharon worked at the Campbell family’s furniture store in Rialto, taking care of the accounting for the business and working in sales. The family eventually sold the business and Sharon went to work for Sears and Roebuck in San Bernardino as a sales clerk in the furniture department.
After a few years she was hired at the Santa Fe Railway as a clerk and then an executive assistant. She would work for the Santa Fe Railway for 12 years.
While working at Santa Fe Railway Sharon met her second husband Raland “Ron” Berry. Ron was the love of her life, and she was his. They were married in a secret ceremony in 1982 and then again in 1983. Sharon and Ron had many adventures together and almost always included their families with them.
Sharon was always up for adventures. Some of her favorite times were spent sailing on a lake near their home in Kansas, learning how to fly Ron’s plane, boating in the San Francisco Bay, and camping in their motorhome near the California beaches with the grandkids.
She always loved having family and friends over to share holiday dinners at their home.
Sharon had a wonderful sense of humor and even in her final days, Dwayne could still elicit a laugh from her or that signature eyeroll.
Sharon is predeceased by her husband Raland “Ron” Berry, her parents Marie and Bill Millsap, her brother Verle Millsap, sister Elphena Page and son-in-law Jim Fowles. She is survived by her son Dwayne Campbell, his wife Kim and their sons Zachary and Matthew Campbell; all of Highland; her sisters Judith (John) Chavez of Beaumont and Linda (Tom) Reddy of Piedmont; brothers Jarold (Barbara) Millsap and Charles Millsap of San Jacinto; stepson Dale (Betty) Berry and family of Napa; stepdaughter Lynda Fowles of Nine Mile Falls, Wash.; granddaughters Dawn (Scot) Vogel of Beaumont; Jamie (Nicholas) Poovey and family of Spokane, Wash.; and great-grandson Mason Fowles of Beaumont. In addition, there are a host of nieces, nephews, grand- and great-grandkids from her blended and extended families that Sharon cared deeply about.
The family would like to express its deep gratitude to her loving caregivers Joy Sawyer, Bella Rojas and Karen Kaney who took such wonderful care of Sharon over the last several years.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Oakmont Clubhouse at Solera, 1615 Fairway Dr., Beaumont. Sunset Funeral Care is assisting. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
