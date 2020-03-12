Sharon Lee Easdale, 81, of Beaumont passed away on Saturday Feb. 29 at Esperance Home Care in Redlands.
Sharon was born on Aug. 19, 1938 in Friend, Neb. to beloved parents Leland and Helen Earleywine, She married her beloved husband CMSGT Harold O. Easdale (Air Force) on May 18, 1980.
And he remained faithful at her side until she passed.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Harold Easdale of Beaumont; daughter Debra (Gary) Malin of Redlands; son Daniel Bundy of Topock, Ariz.; and several grandchildren and great- grandchildren, cousins and extended family and friends.
With honor, Weaver Mortuary and Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
A visitation for Sharon will be held Tuesday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, Beaumont.
A memoral service will occur Tuesday, March 17 at 11:30 a.m., 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.
A graveside service will occur Tuesday, March 17 at 2:15 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside.
Commented