Sharilyn Ann Harper, 75, of Banning, passed away on Jan. 4, 2022.
Sharilyn was born Jan. 20, 1946 in South Gate, Calif. to Twila Westerfeld and Earl Westerfeld.
Sharilyn was a resident of Banning for 52 years.
She worked as a waitress for over 20 years.
She was a woman of strong faith and she loved to quilt and sew.
She enjoyed watching her grandchildren's sporting events and playing Words with Friends.
Sharilyn was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and she loved her cats dearly.
Sharilyn is survived by her husband, Tom Harper of Banning; daughter Kelly Sanchez (Rick Sanchez) of Cherry Valley; daughter Krystal Chamberlin of Beaumont; and son Kristian Harper (Kari Harper) of Banning; grandchildren Nick, Tyler, Jessica, Delaney, Darian and Ryan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Sharilyn was preceded in death by her father Earl Westerfeld and her mother Twila Westerfeld; her sister Darlene Dellis; her brother Daryl Westerfeld; and her sister Lavonne Smith.
Sharilyn will be laid to rest in Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Harper family.
