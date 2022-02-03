Obit-Sharilyn Ann Harper (Weaver).tif

Sharilyn Ann Harper, 75, of Banning, passed away on Jan. 4, 2022.

Sharilyn was born Jan. 20, 1946 in South Gate, Calif. to Twila Westerfeld and Earl Westerfeld.

Sharilyn was a resident of Banning for 52 years.

She worked as a waitress for over 20 years.

She was a woman of strong faith and she loved to quilt and sew.

She enjoyed watching her grandchildren's sporting events and playing Words with Friends.

Sharilyn was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and she loved her cats dearly.

Sharilyn is survived by her husband, Tom Harper of Banning; daughter Kelly Sanchez (Rick Sanchez) of Cherry Valley; daughter Krystal Chamberlin of Beaumont; and son Kristian Harper (Kari Harper) of Banning; grandchildren Nick, Tyler, Jessica, Delaney, Darian and Ryan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Sharilyn was preceded in death by her father Earl Westerfeld and her mother Twila Westerfeld; her sister Darlene Dellis; her brother Daryl Westerfeld; and her sister Lavonne Smith.

Sharilyn will be laid to rest in Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Harper family.

