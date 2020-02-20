Sgt. Calvin L. Lasley died on Feb. 11. He was 74.
Throughout his career in the Marines, sgt. Lasley was assigned to numerous duties including: Headquarters & Maintenance Squadron, Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Core Air Station, and Marine Special Ops.
Calvin’s decorations include: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Purple Heart Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Sgt. Lasley was honorably discharged on Sept. 28, 1971.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Winifred Lasley; sons Korvin (Allison) Lasley, Cowan Lasley; daughters Retonya Lasley, Caprice Lasley; additional children upon union: Gerald D. Fortier Jr., Pamela D. Metz, Candace Fortier-Gilmore, and Crystal Baylark.
Funeral Services will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church, 332 N. Allen St., Banning.
